Previous
Photo 1199
Rose
A quick stop at the florists during my short break today.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1914
photos
39
followers
21
following
328% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
12th April 2024 12:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Oli Lindenskov
Super flott🌼😊
April 12th, 2024
