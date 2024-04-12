Previous
Rose by okvalle
Photo 1199

Rose

A quick stop at the florists during my short break today.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Super flott🌼😊
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise