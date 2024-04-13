Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1200
Fog
The day started with a lot of fog and rain. The weather got better, but the fog was still covering the river and the surrounding areas.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1916
photos
39
followers
21
following
328% complete
View this month »
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
Latest from all albums
65
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
66
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th April 2024 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close