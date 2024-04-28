Previous
Macro by okvalle
Photo 1215

Macro

A lazy Sunday today.
I didn't even go outside the compound to make today's shot. The moss and lichen is growing on top of the mailbox stand. A small world to explore, but a little too high up for me though. I don't have full control.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise