Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1215
Macro
A lazy Sunday today.
I didn't even go outside the compound to make today's shot. The moss and lichen is growing on top of the mailbox stand. A small world to explore, but a little too high up for me though. I don't have full control.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1941
photos
39
followers
21
following
332% complete
View this month »
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
Latest from all albums
1211
1212
70
1213
71
72
1214
1215
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th April 2024 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close