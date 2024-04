100 year old razor

On Saturday I checked out an antiques market, and picked up this Gillette old type ball end razor. It was produced in the early 1920s ar far as I have understood.

I cleaned it well, did a little repair on the handle yesterday. Today when I came home from work I had to test it. It worked very well, and actually resulted in the closest shave I've ever had. I guess this will be my favourite razor from now on.

I paid 20,- Norwegian Kroner for it. That would be like $1.8 or £1.45 Well spent money.