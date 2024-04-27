Sign up
Previous
Photo 1214
Antiques market
I actually had plans to visit the food truck festival today, but when I came across this antiques market I had to capture a part of it instead.
I even did a bargain as I picked up a 1920s Gillette razor for NOK 20 (about USD 1.8 or 1.7 Euro)
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
1
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th April 2024 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Looks like a beautiful day for bargains.
April 27th, 2024
