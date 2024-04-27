Previous
Antiques market by okvalle
Antiques market

I actually had plans to visit the food truck festival today, but when I came across this antiques market I had to capture a part of it instead.
I even did a bargain as I picked up a 1920s Gillette razor for NOK 20 (about USD 1.8 or 1.7 Euro)
Ole Kristian Valle

John Falconer ace
Looks like a beautiful day for bargains.
April 27th, 2024  
