Street photo 2 by okvalle
70 / 365

Street photo 2

Also here shooting from the hip. It took three shots before I got it right. I wanted to capture the man enjoying his ice cream alone on the bench. I could see he was wearing a medal around his neck. Maybe he had just got it from some kind of event.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

