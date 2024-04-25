Sign up
Previous
70 / 365
Street photo 2
Also here shooting from the hip. It took three shots before I got it right. I wanted to capture the man enjoying his ice cream alone on the bench. I could see he was wearing a medal around his neck. Maybe he had just got it from some kind of event.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
