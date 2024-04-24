Sign up
Previous
Photo 1211
Fieldfare
A quick trip to the park to get some pictures before my late shift today.
I got a picture where the bird is pulling out a worm, but unfortunately the focus wasn't good enough. This will do for today.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th April 2024 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
