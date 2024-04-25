Previous
Street photo 1 by okvalle
Photo 1212

Street photo 1

Shooting from the hip while strolling at the city square. One shot, and it was perfect. Some cropping though. I like this group of three. Probably friends. Maybe they came from Starbucks or McDonalds in the background.

In my personal life things are happening. I applied for a new job last week, and today I was called for an interview. It's within the same company, but a different department. It's all about tour buses. Wish me luck on my interview next week.
If I get the job, I'll just be transferred to the other department, no fuzz.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise