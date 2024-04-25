Street photo 1

Shooting from the hip while strolling at the city square. One shot, and it was perfect. Some cropping though. I like this group of three. Probably friends. Maybe they came from Starbucks or McDonalds in the background.



In my personal life things are happening. I applied for a new job last week, and today I was called for an interview. It's within the same company, but a different department. It's all about tour buses. Wish me luck on my interview next week.

If I get the job, I'll just be transferred to the other department, no fuzz.