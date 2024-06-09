Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Charolais cattle
I believe that these are of the breed Charolais cattle, but I'm not totally sure.
Found them, and many others in a field close by.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1999
photos
42
followers
21
following
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1251
1252
85
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
9th June 2024 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Nice rural scene
June 9th, 2024
