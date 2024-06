Giant Allium

Today was a wet day. I went to the cathedral in Drammen, checking out the area, but had to wait in the car because of heavy rain. When the rain got much lighter I went to check the Giant Allium closer. I had the 85mm f1.8 on the camera, so I could get a close up of one flower, leaving the rest a bit more blurry. They look so nice in front of the cathedral, on both sides of the stairs leading up to it.