Jam for sale at the farmers market by okvalle
227 / 365

Jam for sale at the farmers market

There were many things for sale at the farmers market today. Here they sold some jam and bakery items. The first jar is cloudberry jam.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
