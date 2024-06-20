I wasn't very happy with the result.
It was in a dark forest, and I had forgotten that I had enabled auto iso, so it was a lot of noise in the image. I went back and shot it again, and the results were a lot better this time, even though it was a bit darker in the forest. I also focus stacked the image.
As i zoomed in to see the details, i noticed that a vertical framing works as well (cropping the image to a portrait mode).
Anyhow, I got a result, and it wasn't too far to go back to retake the picture.