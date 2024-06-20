Previous
Mushroom by okvalle
Photo 1268

Mushroom

I wasn't very happy with the result.
It was in a dark forest, and I had forgotten that I had enabled auto iso, so it was a lot of noise in the image. I went back and shot it again, and the results were a lot better this time, even though it was a bit darker in the forest. I also focus stacked the image.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
moni kozi
Superb result! I also admire your determination to get the image you wanted.
As i zoomed in to see the details, i noticed that a vertical framing works as well (cropping the image to a portrait mode).
June 20th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I like the result as I've taken photos like this before and I appreciate how hard they actually are to do! (I also use a denoise app that is quite amazing)
June 20th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nicely done!
June 20th, 2024  
*lynn ace
simple beauty! ~great POV and DOF
June 20th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Thanks @monikozi I can see what you mean, but i like it this way, creating the negative space.
June 20th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Thanks @koalagardens. It's sometimes tricky to do. It's dark in the forest, I had to lay down on a very wet moss. In addition to that I need to try to focus right with the camera sitting directly on the moss, so it wasn't stable and I had to use a two second delay timer. Also having to use manual focus on my Tamron macro lens, since it's just hunting for focus on this camera.
Anyhow, I got a result, and it wasn't too far to go back to retake the picture.
June 20th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Thanks @mccarth1 @lynnz
June 20th, 2024  
