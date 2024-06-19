The great crested grebe I

I went back to the lake today, and got a nice view of the great crested grebe. I'm still not satisfied with the sharpness, but so far the best I've got.

This was the last shot I got, because the memory card got full. I had to purchase a new one in a shop close by, but then it started to rain and got much darker, so I didn't go back to try again.

It will not be the last try though. I'm considering to get a used Canon EOS 90D, and I hope it will be sharper. I know it handles noise better, and have a 32.5 megapixel sensor, compared to the 24.1 megapixel sensor on the Canon EOS M50.