Previous
The great crested grebe I by okvalle
Photo 1267

The great crested grebe I

I went back to the lake today, and got a nice view of the great crested grebe. I'm still not satisfied with the sharpness, but so far the best I've got.
This was the last shot I got, because the memory card got full. I had to purchase a new one in a shop close by, but then it started to rain and got much darker, so I didn't go back to try again.
It will not be the last try though. I'm considering to get a used Canon EOS 90D, and I hope it will be sharper. I know it handles noise better, and have a 32.5 megapixel sensor, compared to the 24.1 megapixel sensor on the Canon EOS M50.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
347% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise