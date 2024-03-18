Previous
Mallard by okvalle
220 / 365

Mallard

A beautiful male mallard. It was hard to single out one bird, since I pus some seeds on the ground. This one was just sitting there. I couldn't avoid other birds in the shot, so this was the best one, still with another bird walking in front.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise