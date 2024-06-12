Previous
Portrait by okvalle
Photo 1260

Portrait

This Vietnamese woman was selling freshly picked strawberries very close to my home. I bought some from her and went home. I grabbed the camera and went back to her, and asked to take a picture of her. In spite of the language barrier she agreed. I took my picture, went home and edited it, then printed out a 4" x 6" picture. I went back to the woman and gave her the print. She was so happy when I gave her the picture. She was talking to her self and smiling as she looked at the picture. It made me feel good that I made this woman happy. :)
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
345% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise