Previous
Photo 1261
Cucumber leaf sunflower
I saw these outside my local supermarket, and wanted to capture them. I brought a small spray bottle of water and sprayed some on the first flower to create the small drops of water on it.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2005
photos
42
followers
21
following
345% complete
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1256
1257
1258
86
1259
87
1260
1261
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th June 2024 4:33pm
Corinne C
ace
Majestic
June 13th, 2024
