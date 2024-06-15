Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1263
A chat under the chestnut tree
The man to the left was one of my regular passengers. We often had a chat in the bus while driving him home.
It's a farmers market at the city square in Drammen today, so there are many people around, and you can always get a chat.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2011
photos
42
followers
21
following
346% complete
View this month »
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
Latest from all albums
1260
1261
1262
1
88
67
227
1263
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th June 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close