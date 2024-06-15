Previous
A chat under the chestnut tree by okvalle
A chat under the chestnut tree

The man to the left was one of my regular passengers. We often had a chat in the bus while driving him home.
It's a farmers market at the city square in Drammen today, so there are many people around, and you can always get a chat.
Ole Kristian Valle

