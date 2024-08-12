Previous
Svene wide angel shot by okvalle
10 / 365

Svene wide angel shot

I had to try an wide angle shot using the Tamron 16-300mm lens, shot at 16mm
It's a beautiful landscape along the river Numedalslågen.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise