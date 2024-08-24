Previous
Bug by okvalle
Bug

When I had taken my pictures for today, I took a closer look at this small sunflower, and discovered the bug. I had to capture it as well, so it became my 2nd extra image today.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Lin ace
A great capture and a bonus bug - a must fav
August 24th, 2024  
