Previous
12 / 365
Bug
When I had taken my pictures for today, I took a closer look at this small sunflower, and discovered the bug. I had to capture it as well, so it became my 2nd extra image today.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
1
1
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2129
photos
44
followers
22
following
3% complete
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
12
122
1333
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
24th August 2024 8:01am
Lin
ace
A great capture and a bonus bug - a must fav
August 24th, 2024
