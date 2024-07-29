Previous
Buddha by okvalle
8 / 365

Buddha

My back have been very bad lately, so I went for a massage at a very professional Thai clinic. They have helped me before with my back. It was a very hard massage. I told her that it is painful, but I'm not crying. She said I could cry at home 😂
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise