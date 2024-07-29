Sign up
Buddha
My back have been very bad lately, so I went for a massage at a very professional Thai clinic. They have helped me before with my back. It was a very hard massage. I told her that it is painful, but I'm not crying. She said I could cry at home 😂
29th July 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2088
photos
43
followers
21
following
Views
1
Album
Extras II
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
29th July 2024 2:59pm
