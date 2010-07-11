Sign up
My son Magnus
A reupload of my 365 project from 2010
https://www.photoblog.com/ole365/2010/07/11/192-of-365/
Metadata shows July 10th 2010, but I think there must be an error somewhere. I now found that it was taken on his camera, so his settings was incorrect.
11th July 2010
11th Jul 10
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Lesley
ace
A lovely portrait
July 11th, 2021
