My son Magnus by okvalle
My son Magnus

A reupload of my 365 project from 2010

Metadata shows July 10th 2010, but I think there must be an error somewhere. I now found that it was taken on his camera, so his settings was incorrect.
11th July 2010 11th Jul 10

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Lesley ace
A lovely portrait
July 11th, 2021  
