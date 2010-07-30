Sign up
Gjógv
A reupload of my 365 project from 2010
30th July 2010
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
bkb in the city
A lovely house in a very peaceful setting
July 30th, 2021
