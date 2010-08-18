Sign up
230 / 365
Wet tourists in Tórshavn
A reupload of my 365 project from 2010
https://www.photoblog.com/ole365/2010/08/18/230-of-365/
18th August 2010
18th Aug 10
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Album
Project from 2010
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
18th August 2010 1:00pm
