254 / 365
Girl on fence
A re upload of my 365 project from 2010
https://www.photoblog.com/ole365/2010/09/11/254-of-365/
11th September 2010
11th Sep 10
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
525
photos
23
followers
20
following
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Views
1
Album
Project from 2010
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
11th September 2010 2:03pm
