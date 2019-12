Snowman 15

Tournesol

Tricia Lowrey Lippert



The photo club did a walk about Stroudsburg to track down some of the 30 artsy snowmen of the Collaborative installation. I also did a little search of my own. This snowman was located outside a health clinic but I thought the colors were so bright and the details were so interesting "she/he" needed a full page spread!



My apologies for the massive upload- we're heading home and I wanted to stay on top of things.



Happy New Year!