Photo 3325
Forms in Nature 8
A cactus which gives you the impression it could be stroked- but you should definitely not!
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6687
photos
224
followers
210
following
910% complete
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3325
3322
3231
3323
3232
3233
3324
3325
3234
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th February 2020 11:31am
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2020
Pyrrhula
Beautiful close up capture .
February 8th, 2020
