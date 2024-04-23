Sign up
225 / 365
Hide n Seek Piggy 23 Reveal
Piggy got to chatting with the rooster. She thought he might be related to Lou Ann's "Felipe" but all he did was crow.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9860
photos
196
followers
205
following
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
