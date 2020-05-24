Sign up
Photo 3431
Where's Piggy 24
Miss Joan asked us to come visit her. If you know your Tall Ships, you'll probably recognize this one.
24th May 2020
24th May 20
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@joansmor
Especially for you Joan!
May 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Awww. I love the sky and the light. And Miss Piggy looks very important standing there!
May 25th, 2020
