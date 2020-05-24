Previous
Where's Piggy 24 by olivetreeann
Photo 3431

Where's Piggy 24

Miss Joan asked us to come visit her. If you know your Tall Ships, you'll probably recognize this one.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@joansmor Especially for you Joan!
May 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Awww. I love the sky and the light. And Miss Piggy looks very important standing there!
May 25th, 2020  
