Photo 3463
Wild Whispers
Crab Apple Blossoms at Quiet Valley became the inspiration for this one along with a photo of a painting on display at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.
25th June 2020
25th Jun 20
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
6987
photos
223
followers
214
following
948% complete
Photo Details
10
10
4
4
2
2
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd April 2017 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2020
Diane Owens
ace
This is awesome! Beautiful processing. Fav.
June 25th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2020
Pyrrhula
Lovely soft image and color tones. Beautiful edited pic.
June 25th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
Such a wonderfully soft and subtle image, a MUST view on black. FAv!
June 25th, 2020
