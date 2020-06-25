Previous
Wild Whispers by olivetreeann
Photo 3463

Wild Whispers

Crab Apple Blossoms at Quiet Valley became the inspiration for this one along with a photo of a painting on display at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
This is awesome! Beautiful processing. Fav.
June 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2020  
Pyrrhula
Lovely soft image and color tones. Beautiful edited pic.
June 25th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Such a wonderfully soft and subtle image, a MUST view on black. FAv!
June 25th, 2020  
