Millie's on the Move by olivetreeann
Photo 3522

Millie's on the Move

Millie and I spotted this on a nearby lawn the other day. We think someone must be waiting for the Tour de France to begin (next Saturday if you're interested). Of course Millie had to take a spin with them!
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
964% complete

Photo Details

Frances Claydon ace
She's probably safer at the back rather than on the handlebars!
August 23rd, 2020  
katy ace
I don’t see a helmet or a seatbelt on her so I hope she takes special care to remain safe!
August 23rd, 2020  
