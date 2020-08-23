Sign up
Photo 3522
Millie's on the Move
Millie and I spotted this on a nearby lawn the other day. We think someone must be waiting for the Tour de France to begin (next Saturday if you're interested). Of course Millie had to take a spin with them!
23rd August 2020
23rd Aug 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
cyclists
,
racers
Frances Claydon
ace
She's probably safer at the back rather than on the handlebars!
August 23rd, 2020
katy
ace
I don’t see a helmet or a seatbelt on her so I hope she takes special care to remain safe!
August 23rd, 2020
