Composite 32

Well, this might not exactly be the kind of historical shot that our host had in mind when he chose "Revisionist History" as the theme for the latest composite challenge, but when my good friend Katy (@grammyn) suggested I stick Piggy and the Critters in the picture along with me, I knew I'd have to be less historical and more fanciful. So here we are in one of the most iconic movies of all times- which in a small way did have an impact on history and was a reflection of the current events of its day. So, we're off to see the Wizard!