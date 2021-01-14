Previous
Next
Composite 32 by olivetreeann
Photo 3666

Composite 32

Well, this might not exactly be the kind of historical shot that our host had in mind when he chose "Revisionist History" as the theme for the latest composite challenge, but when my good friend Katy (@grammyn) suggested I stick Piggy and the Critters in the picture along with me, I knew I'd have to be less historical and more fanciful. So here we are in one of the most iconic movies of all times- which in a small way did have an impact on history and was a reflection of the current events of its day. So, we're off to see the Wizard!
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
LOL! You make the perfect Dorothy and how fun to see all the critters along with you! Excellentm Ann
January 15th, 2021  
Frances Tackaberry ace
This is great! You're a beautiful Dorothy and the addition of the additional friends is perfect.

January 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise