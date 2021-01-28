Sign up
Photo 3680
Heavenly Perfume
A collection of perfume bottles at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. I think they were all produced by Avon in the 60's and 70's but I'm not sure.
From Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
23rd January 2021 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
perfume
,
perfume bottles
