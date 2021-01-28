Previous
Heavenly Perfume by olivetreeann
Photo 3680

Heavenly Perfume

A collection of perfume bottles at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum. I think they were all produced by Avon in the 60's and 70's but I'm not sure.

From Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
