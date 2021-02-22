Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3705
FOR 2021-22
Swiss Chard in my daughter-in-law's garden. Retrieved from my archives for the FOR challenge today. I not only liked the pattern the lines made on the leaves but I also liked the way they stood out as a texture on each leaf.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7477
photos
229
followers
223
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
Latest from all albums
3701
3610
3702
3611
3703
3612
3704
3705
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
2nd January 2021 3:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close