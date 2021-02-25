Sign up
Photo 3708
FOR 2021-25
Shifting gears from texture to light today.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7485
photos
231
followers
224
following
Tags
sunflower
,
for2021
Shutterbug
ace
Lovely light capture. Love the comp and I also like the spiky details on the edges of the leaves.
February 26th, 2021
Alexandra DG
Beautiful
February 26th, 2021
Jay Butterfield
ace
Oh I like this one. Great use of lighting.
February 26th, 2021
Brigette
ace
Beautiful light
February 26th, 2021
CAT Carter19
ace
Such delicacy
February 26th, 2021
