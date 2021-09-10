Previous
September 10- Near and Far by olivetreeann
Photo 3905

September 10- Near and Far

It's all a matter of perspective on this one.

Piggy and Ducky have been upset with me since I've fallen behind on posting the September word shots so I'm catching up with them today. No need to comment on them all- just pick one or two to say hello to them.
10th September 2021

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
