Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3979
Color Under My Feet
More shots to fill in November of 2021 and more shots from Melissa's farm.
The path around her property was strewn with colorful leaves.
No need to comment!
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8068
photos
219
followers
217
following
1094% complete
View this month »
3987
3988
3989
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
Latest from all albums
3896
3991
3897
3992
3898
3993
3899
3994
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
10th November 2021 1:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
katy
ace
great light and SC , Ann
February 7th, 2022
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Love this!!
February 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close