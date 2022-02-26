Previous
Flash of Red (2022) 26 by olivetreeann
Photo 4049

Flash of Red (2022) 26

High key shot emphasizing white. This is a minimalist view of the fender on a Cadillac truck! And yes, it's as fancy as it sounds.

Taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum.
26th February 2022

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Awesome minimalist abstract.
February 28th, 2022  
