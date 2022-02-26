Sign up
Photo 4049
Flash of Red (2022) 26
High key shot emphasizing white. This is a minimalist view of the fender on a Cadillac truck! And yes, it's as fancy as it sounds.
Taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8190
photos
215
followers
214
following
1109% complete
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
26th February 2022 12:54pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstract
,
black-and-white
,
high-key
,
auto
,
for2022
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome minimalist abstract.
February 28th, 2022
