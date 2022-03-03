Sign up
Photo 4058
Rainbow Green 1
The apple went through the photo processing blender today.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8206
photos
216
followers
214
following
4051
4052
4053
4054
4055
4056
4057
4058
3967
4055
4056
3968
3969
4057
4058
3970
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
19th February 2022 10:59am
Tags
green
,
annfoolery
,
rainbow2022
,
green, annfoolery, rainbow2022, if i don't tag this with my signature annfoolery tag katy will remind me so aren't you proud of me katy i remembered!
Barb
ace
Love it!!! Fav
March 4th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fantastic edit and gorgeous greens
March 4th, 2022
