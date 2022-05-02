Previous
Angle by olivetreeann
Photo 4139

Angle

The Lego Photo Club decided to join in on the M-AY words this month. I think everyone has the right angle in this shot. Nice work LPC!

I'm slowly getting caught up with 365- please do not feel obligated to comment on all my catch up photos- and also my apologies for putting so many on your feed over the last few days!
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice play with angles of all sorts
May 7th, 2022  
