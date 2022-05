Asymmetrical

The Lego Photo Club decided to join in on the M-AY words this month. Sally pulled out her scuba gear and underwater camera to find us an asymmetrical subject. She had a little help from her pet Bluefish "Bubbles".



I'm slowly getting caught up with 365- please do not feel obligated to comment on all my catch up photos- and also my apologies for putting so many on your feed over the last few days!