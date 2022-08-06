Sign up
Photo 4235
Abstract Climb
An abstract from yesterday's climbing wall.
6th August 2022
6th Aug 22
4
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th August 2022 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
katy
ace
It looks very festive. Beautiful colors
August 7th, 2022
Pyrrhula
Nice editing of the colored wall.
August 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous colours
August 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific edit!
August 7th, 2022
