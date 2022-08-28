Sign up
Photo 4253
Abstract Squared
More artsy applications on a construction shot.
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8609
photos
207
followers
206
following
9
3
2
365
TG-6
27th August 2022 12:21pm
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2022
Lin
ace
Instant fav!
August 30th, 2022
katy
ace
Fabullus combination of colors and lines. i read something about a "square" challenge......... found it
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46981/52-week-challenge-week-35-%E2%80%93-squares
August 30th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous!
August 30th, 2022
