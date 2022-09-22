Sign up
Photo 4282
Dream
Where do your dreams take you?
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
dreaming
,
composite
,
sep22words
katy
ace
This one has a wonderful ethereal quality to it
September 23rd, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
That is terrific. I love the whole idea of this and the colors are perfect for it. Have you taken a hot air balloon flight? Do you want to??
September 23rd, 2022
