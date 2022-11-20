Previous
Next
Grass by olivetreeann
Photo 4340

Grass

I thought this cluster of grass was quite beautiful in its simplicity.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Looks nice against the grey
November 22nd, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Yes. It looks very nice on that background.
November 22nd, 2022  
Dawn ace
Very nice
November 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise