Photo 4437
Flash of Red 2023-24
Minsi Lake in October of 2020. I'm really pleased with how I worked on the layers and shading on this one.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
22nd October 2020 4:04pm
Tags
black and white
,
geese
,
migration
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2023
amyK
ace
Lovely edit
February 25th, 2023
