Hide n Seek Piggy 5 by olivetreeann
Photo 4843

Hide n Seek Piggy 5

I think I made her easier to find today!
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
It took me a minute, but I found her! You were doing a terrific job of hiding her in plain sight
April 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Finally I have found her
April 6th, 2024  
summerfield ace
she's easier to spot here, but in the first 4 one has to be very clever and possess an excellent eyesight to find her. gives me an idea for my album later on in the month when i'm running out of ideas -- either piggy visits toronto or the piggies come to PA for a visit with piggy. (i do have an old photo of piggy, you remember.)
April 6th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
There she is! Piggy is getting out and about.
April 6th, 2024  
