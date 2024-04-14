Hide n Seek Piggy 14

Piggy stopped by our church today to hear Ernie's story. His parents were told he'd never talk but he did at 2. He grew up in an abusive situation but overcame the odds and discovered he had a talent for running. He LOVES mac and cheese and has a smile as big as the moon! He now acts as an advocate for handicap independent living and competes in the Special Olympics (often bringing home silver or gold). This week he'll be speaking to our governor! Piggy was very impressed.





BY THE WAY- IF YOU FIND PIGGY DON'T BLURT IT OUT. MOST PEOPLE WANT TO FIND HER ON THEIR OWN. I WILL BE SURE TO REVEAL HER LOCATION TOMORROW!