Hide n Seek Piggy 16 by olivetreeann
Hide n Seek Piggy 16

Another check-up this week. This time it was with the functional medicine doctor who is also a chiropractor. Piggy was really interested in all those models of the spine.

Remember- don't give it away if you find her. I'll post a REVEAL shot tomorrow in my third album.
bkb in the city
Found her
April 18th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Found her. I like how you made the frame out of the image.
April 18th, 2024  
