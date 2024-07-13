Previous
Horse Mountains by olivetreeann
Horse Mountains

The slope and curve of the backs of these two horses and the way the light accented them reminded me of mountains. Taken at the Pleasant Ridge Farm.
Ann H. LeFevre

Love this one!
July 14th, 2024  
