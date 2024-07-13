Sign up
Photo 4851
Horse Mountains
The slope and curve of the backs of these two horses and the way the light accented them reminded me of mountains. Taken at the Pleasant Ridge Farm.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
28th June 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Love this one!
July 14th, 2024
