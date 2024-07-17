Previous
BW-91 by olivetreeann
Saw the call-out for minimal black and white images and thought of this from my shoot out at the Marie Zimmerman home. I hope it qualifies...

One more night off- I'll be back tomorrow.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the clean lines.
July 18th, 2024  
